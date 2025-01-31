Conception After 45: The Myths and Realities

Media reports occasionally highlight celebrities in their mid-40s experiencing unplanned pregnancies. While menopause typically marks the end of a woman's reproductive years, usually between 45 and 55, conception is not entirely impossible beforehand.

During the perimenopausal phase, hormonal changes can disrupt menstrual cycles. Despite a significant drop, the likelihood of conceiving isn't entirely void but carries increased risks. Discussions around a surge in fertility during this phase lack substantial evidence.

Statistics indicate a negligible pregnancy chance after age 45, with miscarriage risks increasing. Women in such situations face tough decisions, as pregnancies late in life can bring chromosomal risks. However, healthy births do occur, with medical advice playing a pivotal role.

