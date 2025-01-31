Plunket Launches Childhood Immunisations in Whāngarei as Part of Nationwide Rollout

Plunket in Whāngarei has officially begun offering childhood immunisations today, marking the first of up to 27 sites nationwide to provide these crucial services, Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced. This initiative aims to enhance access to vaccinations and improve childhood immunisation rates across New Zealand.

The $1 million investment into this pilot program, announced in October 2024, was made possible due to the Government’s record $16.68 billion investment in health. This funding enables Plunket to integrate vaccinations into their existing services, ensuring immunisations are provided alongside in-clinic Well Child visits, at dedicated immunisation clinics, at community events, and eventually through home visits.

Government’s Commitment to Boosting Immunisation Rates

“Improving childhood immunisation rates is a top priority for the Government,” said Minister Brown. “Establishing accessible immunisation services across the country is a crucial step in increasing vaccine uptake and reducing barriers to healthcare.”

Childhood immunisations protect against serious and preventable diseases such as whooping cough (pertussis), which has already hospitalised several infants this year. The new initiative supports the Government’s goal of ensuring 95% of children are fully vaccinated by 24 months of age, providing them with a strong start in life.

Expanding Access to Immunisation Services

To ensure all children receive timely vaccinations, the initiative will focus on reaching those who may not have access to their general practice or who are not currently enrolled with a healthcare provider. By upskilling the existing workforce and deploying immunisation services to underserved areas, the Government aims to bridge the gap in vaccination coverage.

“This initiative is about making vaccinations more accessible, especially for families who face barriers in accessing healthcare services,” Minister Brown added. “By providing immunisations in various settings—including community hubs and homes—we can improve protection against infectious diseases and enhance overall public health.”

Additional Investments to Strengthen Vaccination Efforts

This initiative complements the Government’s broader efforts to boost immunisation rates. An additional $50 million investment over two years has been allocated to Hauora Māori providers to support the delivery of vaccinations to communities with historically low coverage.

The pilot program will continue until June 2026, allowing the Government to assess its impact and explore further expansions to ensure nationwide coverage.

Parents and caregivers in Whāngarei are encouraged to take advantage of this new service to ensure their children are protected against preventable diseases. Further details on upcoming clinic locations and schedules will be provided as the rollout continues.