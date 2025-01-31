Apollo Hospitals Collaborates with Hackensack Meridian Health for Global Healthcare Innovation

Apollo Hospitals Group has teamed up with New Jersey-based Hackensack Meridian Health to explore and apply innovative solutions in the healthcare sector, the two organizations announced on Friday.

The collaboration seeks to harness the collective strengths and resources of Apollo and Hackensack Meridian Health to develop initiatives that enhance patient care, affordability, and community health, as stated in a joint release.

"This partnership is in perfect alignment with our global vision of advancing healthcare," said Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group. Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C Garrett noted that the affiliation provides an exciting opportunity to address critical community healthcare needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)