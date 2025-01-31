Apollo Hospitals Collaborates with Hackensack Meridian Health for Global Healthcare Innovation
Apollo Hospitals Group is partnering with New Jersey’s Hackensack Meridian Health to explore innovative healthcare solutions. This collaboration aims to improve patient care, affordability, and community health by leveraging both entities' strengths. Joint initiatives will address issues like workforce shortages and oncology collaboration.
Apollo Hospitals Group has teamed up with New Jersey-based Hackensack Meridian Health to explore and apply innovative solutions in the healthcare sector, the two organizations announced on Friday.
The collaboration seeks to harness the collective strengths and resources of Apollo and Hackensack Meridian Health to develop initiatives that enhance patient care, affordability, and community health, as stated in a joint release.
"This partnership is in perfect alignment with our global vision of advancing healthcare," said Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group. Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C Garrett noted that the affiliation provides an exciting opportunity to address critical community healthcare needs.
