Rare GBS Case Emerges in Telangana: A Medical Mystery

A 25-year-old woman from Siddipet, Telangana, is wrestling with a medical crisis as she becomes the state's first known case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder.

Reportedly, there is no travel history linking the patient to Pune, where GBS is currently prevalent, raising concerns about the illness's source.

Beset by severe symptoms, the woman is under ventilator support at KIMS Hospital, while officials suspect contaminated water linked to the disease outbreak in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)