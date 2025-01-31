Left Menu

Rare GBS Case Emerges in Telangana: A Medical Mystery

A 25-year-old woman from Siddipet, Telangana, has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder. The case is notable as she has no travel history to Pune, where an outbreak linked to contaminated water is occurring. She is receiving intensive care at KIMS Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:42 IST
Rare GBS Case Emerges in Telangana: A Medical Mystery
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman from Siddipet, Telangana, is wrestling with a medical crisis as she becomes the state's first known case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder.

Reportedly, there is no travel history linking the patient to Pune, where GBS is currently prevalent, raising concerns about the illness's source.

Beset by severe symptoms, the woman is under ventilator support at KIMS Hospital, while officials suspect contaminated water linked to the disease outbreak in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025