From Junk Food to Desk Fatigue: Unlocking Mental Well-being for Economic Growth

A study cited in India's Economic Survey highlights the link between poor lifestyle choices like consuming junk food, lack of exercise, and social media overuse, and declining mental well-being. It urges attention to these habits, especially among the youth, to maintain economic growth and societal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:30 IST
  • India

The latest Economic Survey showcased a concerning link between lifestyle choices and mental well-being. Rare consumption of ultra-processed foods correlates with better mental health, the survey found, suggesting that India's aspirations for growth are at risk without addressing these issues.

The report pointed to sedentary work environments and time spent on social media as exacerbating factors for mental stress, stressing the need for attention at both the workplace and family levels. The survey emphasized that improving lifestyle choices and relationships could reduce work absence significantly.

With interventions being considered worldwide, the survey called for preventive measures targeting youth to enhance mental health. Noted works like Jonathan Haidt's 'The Anxious Generation' underscore that addressing these concerns is crucial for leveraging India's demographic dividend and sustaining national welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

