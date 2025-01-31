Global Health at Crossroads: Challenges and Breakthroughs

In recent health sector developments, the European Medicines Agency takes another look at a new Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, approved in November for early-stage patients. This review, prompted by the European Commission, may lead to changes in prior recommendations.

On another front, Uganda is grappling with a new Ebola outbreak in Kampala, marking the country's ninth encounter with the virus since its first appearance in 2000. Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA has pinpointed cybersecurity threats in certain patient monitors, urging healthcare settings to address these risks.

In broader health implications, the withdrawal of the U.S. from WHO-related health programs and ongoing challenges such as malnutrition in Gaza and potential cancer treatment advancements underline significant global health issues.

