CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

Federal health agencies, including the CDC, have removed web pages with HIV and youth health data to comply with Trump administration orders limiting gender identity recognition. This has caused concern among health professionals and advocates who argue the move endangers public health by reducing access to critical data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 05:43 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alongside other federal health agencies, have confirmed the removal of web pages featuring HIV statistics and related data in adherence to directives from the Trump administration. This policy change, focusing on gender identity and diversity, has raised alarm among healthcare professionals and advocacy groups.

Key resources taken down include statistics concerning HIV among transgender individuals and health disparities within LGBTQ+ youth populations. A corresponding database tracking behaviors that elevate health risks for young people is also offline following orders from President Donald Trump to recognize only male and female sexes and eliminate diversity programs.

Health and Human Services Department representatives mentioned that compliance necessitates removing any online references to gender identities beyond biological sex. Critics, including the Infectious Diseases Society of America, warn that such actions compromise essential scientific information needed for effective health monitoring and disease outbreak responses.

