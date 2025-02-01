Rising Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Maharashtra Linked to Contaminated Water
In Maharashtra, suspected deaths from Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a nerve disorder, increased to four, with 140 cases documented. Water contamination in Pune, primarily the Sinhgad Road area, has been linked to these cases. Authorities are taking action to address the presence of E.coli bacteria found in water samples.
The number of suspected deaths from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Maharashtra has risen to four, as health officials report 140 cases so far. Key areas affected include Pune and its surrounding localities.
Authorities have traced the outbreak to water contamination in the region, with E.coli bacteria found in samples. This follows an increase in GBS cases in places like Nanded and Dhayari.
In response, the Pune Municipal Corporation has begun sample collection and issued directives to ensure water safety. Bleaching powder solutions are being used to combat the bacterial presence, aiming to curtail the spread of infection.
