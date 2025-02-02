Sebaashray: Transforming Healthcare Access in Rural and Urban Bengal

In a significant healthcare initiative, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has launched 'Sebaashray,' which has successfully completed its first month. The program aims to serve 23 lakh people across West Bengal's diverse regions.

Launched on January 2 at Amtala, the effort covers seven assembly constituencies, 71 rural gram panchayats, and 93 urban wards. Supported by a dedicated team of 1,200 doctors, 500 diagnosticians, and 1,500 volunteers, the program is set to continue for another month and a half.

Abhishek Banerjee emphasizes the program's commitment to delivering immediate healthcare solutions, underscoring the urgency, commitment, and resolve required to meet community health needs. With the backing of 12 referral hospitals, 'Sebaashray' is making significant strides in addressing various health issues without waiting for policy changes or election cycles.

