Left Menu

Revolutionizing Personalized Healthcare with SMART Trials

Researchers from IIT Guwahati, National University of Singapore, and University of Michigan have developed a multi-stage clinical trial method. This method adapts treatment plans in real-time based on unique patient responses, enhancing the effectiveness of personalized healthcare solutions and optimizing treatment strategies using Dynamic Treatment Regimes (DTRs) through SMART trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:02 IST
Revolutionizing Personalized Healthcare with SMART Trials
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the National University of Singapore, and the University of Michigan have made significant strides in personalized healthcare. They have developed a groundbreaking multi-stage clinical trial method that promises to transform medical care by adapting treatment plans in real-time based on individual patient responses.

The study, published in Biometrics, highlights the use of Dynamic Treatment Regimes (DTRs) through Sequential Multiple Assignment Randomised Trials (SMARTs), aimed at optimizing treatment strategies for varying patient responses. The methodology involves multiple treatment stages and dynamically adjusting treatment sequences to ensure more effective patient care.

The innovation is set to improve both short-term and long-term treatment outcomes while reducing failures. It's expected to increase patient participation in clinical trials by providing care tailored to individual needs. Researchers are now collaborating with Indian medical institutions to apply this method in mental health management using traditional Indian medicines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

AI, causality, and the universe: Are we on the brink of machine comprehension?

Preventing AI failures: How control safety cases enhance AI governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025