Left Menu

Strengthening India's Health Infrastructure: A Strategic Initiative

In 2024, India reported 2,947 disease outbreaks, emphasizing the importance of enhancing health preparedness. The Union Health Ministry, led by Minister J P Nadda, is strengthening initiatives like the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to tackle such challenges. Significant investments are being made in nationwide labs, data analytics, and health infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:11 IST
Strengthening India's Health Infrastructure: A Strategic Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2024, India witnessed 2,947 incidents of disease outbreaks ranging from acute diarrhoeal disease and food poisoning to dengue, as reported by Union Health Minister J P Nadda in Parliament. Efforts are underway to bolster public health preparedness and response capabilities across the nation.

The Union Health Ministry has reinforced the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), creating decentralized systems with Rapid Response Teams ready to manage public health control measures. Additionally, the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) has been enhanced to utilize advanced data analytics.

Investments in laboratory infrastructure are evident, with state-level labs fortified and over 150 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) established by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The National Institute for One Health in Nagpur underscores a holistic approach to handling health emergencies, supported by the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025