Strengthening India's Health Infrastructure: A Strategic Initiative

In 2024, India witnessed 2,947 incidents of disease outbreaks ranging from acute diarrhoeal disease and food poisoning to dengue, as reported by Union Health Minister J P Nadda in Parliament. Efforts are underway to bolster public health preparedness and response capabilities across the nation.

The Union Health Ministry has reinforced the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), creating decentralized systems with Rapid Response Teams ready to manage public health control measures. Additionally, the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) has been enhanced to utilize advanced data analytics.

Investments in laboratory infrastructure are evident, with state-level labs fortified and over 150 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) established by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The National Institute for One Health in Nagpur underscores a holistic approach to handling health emergencies, supported by the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

