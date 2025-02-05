Aid Cuts Leave Myanmar Refugee Camps in Thailand Struggling for Healthcare
The healthcare crisis in Myanmar's refugee camps in Thailand has worsened following U.S. aid cuts, leaving refugees like Adabi, who suffers from heart disease, without necessary medical support. Thai authorities and refugees are working to fill the healthcare void as hospitals face increasing strain.
A severe healthcare crisis has gripped Myanmar's refugee camps in northwestern Thailand as U.S. aid termination disrupts critical services. Patients like 86-year-old Adabi, battling heart disease and pneumonia, are left struggling for essential medical care.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) previously provided aid-funded medical services across these camps. However, with the IRC's cessation following the U.S. cuts, refugees like Adabi must now seek treatment in overcrowded Thai hospitals.
Thai officials and volunteers scramble to fill this gap, while banking on international support to cope with the burgeoning refugee healthcare demands, as Thai hospitals face overwhelming pressures amid dwindling resources.
