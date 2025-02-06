Left Menu

Unexpected Surge in Oral Cancer Cases in India: A Non-Tobacco Phenomenon

A recent study by VPS Lakeshore Hospital reveals a rise in oral cancer cases in India, notably among individuals without tobacco or alcohol use history. The decade-spanning research involving 515 patients shows a significant percentage diagnosed early, with many males and a majority having comorbidities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:30 IST
Unexpected Surge in Oral Cancer Cases in India: A Non-Tobacco Phenomenon
  • Country:
  • India

A study conducted by VPS Lakeshore Hospital has highlighted a troubling rise in oral cancer cases in India, with a notable percentage occurring among those without any history of tobacco or alcohol use. This groundbreaking discovery was shared during a press briefing at the hospital on Thursday.

The research, spearheaded by the hospital's Head and Neck department, involved analyzing data from 515 patients over a span of ten years, from July 2014 to July 2024, across the country. The study revealed that 57 percent of these cases occurred among non-users of tobacco and alcohol, challenging previous assumptions about risk factors.

It was observed that 75.5 percent of affected individuals were men, while 24.5 percent were women. Alarmingly, 58.9 percent of the patients had underlying health conditions, and 30 percent suffered from multiple ailments. Furthermore, early diagnosis was possible in 54.7 percent of the cases, while 45.3 percent were in advanced stages by the time of detection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025