Unexpected Surge in Oral Cancer Cases in India: A Non-Tobacco Phenomenon

A study conducted by VPS Lakeshore Hospital has highlighted a troubling rise in oral cancer cases in India, with a notable percentage occurring among those without any history of tobacco or alcohol use. This groundbreaking discovery was shared during a press briefing at the hospital on Thursday.

The research, spearheaded by the hospital's Head and Neck department, involved analyzing data from 515 patients over a span of ten years, from July 2014 to July 2024, across the country. The study revealed that 57 percent of these cases occurred among non-users of tobacco and alcohol, challenging previous assumptions about risk factors.

It was observed that 75.5 percent of affected individuals were men, while 24.5 percent were women. Alarmingly, 58.9 percent of the patients had underlying health conditions, and 30 percent suffered from multiple ailments. Furthermore, early diagnosis was possible in 54.7 percent of the cases, while 45.3 percent were in advanced stages by the time of detection.

