White House Contemplates Major Workforce Reduction in Health Agencies

The White House is rumored to be drafting an executive order aimed at significantly reducing staff within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. This initiative might impact thousands of federal health workers, though the White House contests these claims.

The Wall Street Journal detailed that the proposed order would require significant workforce cuts across vital agencies like the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Such measures could be implemented as soon as next week, prompting officials to prepare lists delineating essential and non-essential personnel.

This potential workforce reduction aligns with the Trump administration's broader strategy to streamline federal operations. Last week, a program was introduced offering 2 million civilian federal employees a voluntary layoff package, allowing them to retain pay and benefits through September 30 as part of these efforts.

