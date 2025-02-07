Left Menu

White House Contemplates Major Workforce Reduction in Health Agencies

The White House reportedly plans an executive order to potentially dismiss thousands of Health and Human Services employees. However, the White House denied such plans. This proposal, if enacted, would affect key health agencies including the FDA and CDC, amid Trump administration efforts to reduce government size.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:38 IST
White House Contemplates Major Workforce Reduction in Health Agencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House is rumored to be drafting an executive order aimed at significantly reducing staff within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. This initiative might impact thousands of federal health workers, though the White House contests these claims.

The Wall Street Journal detailed that the proposed order would require significant workforce cuts across vital agencies like the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Such measures could be implemented as soon as next week, prompting officials to prepare lists delineating essential and non-essential personnel.

This potential workforce reduction aligns with the Trump administration's broader strategy to streamline federal operations. Last week, a program was introduced offering 2 million civilian federal employees a voluntary layoff package, allowing them to retain pay and benefits through September 30 as part of these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025