Government Boosts Mental Health Support with New Digital Initiative

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced today that the Mental Health Foundation has been awarded a significant grant from the Government’s $10 million Mental Health and Addiction Community Sector Innovation Fund. The funding will support Project Wakapuāwai, a transformative initiative aimed at digitising mental health resources to improve access for all New Zealanders.

“This funding, matched by the Mental Health Foundation, will fully finance Project Wakapuāwai, enabling the creation of digital tools and resources that provide faster, easier access to mental health information and support,” said Minister Doocey. “Whether you’re on a farm in Northland or in a remote town in Southland, mental health support should never feel out of reach.”

The initiative will focus on redeveloping and future-proofing the Mental Health Foundation’s digital platforms, enhancing their ability to deliver crucial information on mental health and wellbeing, suicide prevention, and managing mental distress. This digital overhaul aims to break down barriers, particularly for those in rural and remote areas where access to in-person services is limited.

“Alongside telehealth services, this digital transformation offers another vital avenue for individuals seeking support for themselves or their loved ones,” Doocey added.

The Mental Health Foundation has been a cornerstone in New Zealand’s mental health landscape for nearly 50 years, building a wealth of knowledge and resources to support communities nationwide. The funding for Project Wakapuāwai marks the fourth contract awarded in the first round of the Mental Health Innovation Fund. To date, over $2.3 million has been allocated to leading organisations, including Youthline, the Sir John Kirwan Foundation, MATES in Construction, and now the Mental Health Foundation.

Further announcements regarding additional successful providers from the fund’s first round are expected in the coming months.

Minister Doocey emphasized that the Innovation Fund underscores the Government’s commitment to grassroots mental health initiatives. By investing in non-governmental and community organisations, the Government aims to foster innovative projects that enhance mental health and addiction support across the country.

“Community-based organisations like the Mental Health Foundation are already making a tangible difference in the lives of Kiwis. It’s essential that we empower these NGOs to develop creative solutions that improve access to mental health resources nationwide,” Doocey concluded.