Hot Topics in Health: From Policy Reversals to Breakthrough Treatments
The latest health news covers topics such as the Trump administration's legal positions on transgender care, CDC research review policies, Sanofi's share buyback, and global aid impacts on disease management. Notable developments include WHO warnings for the DRC, rising US flu rates, kidney cancer vaccine trials, and FDA drug approvals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 02:26 IST
The Trump administration has reversed its stance on Tennessee's transgender youth healthcare ban, with Supreme Court arguments showing conservative justices may uphold the legislation.
Amid scientific scrutiny, CDC-linked research is under new review by the Trump administration. French health giant Sanofi reveals a massive share buyback initiative.
The US foreign aid pause under Trump hinders global disease prevention; meanwhile, US influenza peaks in 15 years, while the FDA approves a notable drug for abdominal infections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
