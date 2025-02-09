Silent Struggles: Tackling Endometriosis in Women

Endometriosis, affecting one in ten women of reproductive age, poses significant health challenges, including pain and infertility. Medical experts stress the importance of early intervention and awareness to mitigate complications associated with this chronic condition.

Dr. Pooja Madhav, a gynecologist at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, highlights a concerning 20% rise in endometriosis cases among women aged 20-40. This data underscores the urgent need for awareness, early diagnosis, and effective management to protect women's quality of life and fertility.

Specialists recommend adopting a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, managing stress, and routine health checkups. Early medical consultation upon noticing symptoms is vital for timely intervention, as delaying can exacerbate the condition.

