Silent Struggles: Tackling Endometriosis in Women

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women, often leading to pain and infertility. Early intervention is crucial due to rising cases among women aged 20-40. Experts urge lifestyle changes and regular checkups to manage symptoms and prevent complications, stressing the need for awareness in both urban and rural settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Endometriosis, affecting one in ten women of reproductive age, poses significant health challenges, including pain and infertility. Medical experts stress the importance of early intervention and awareness to mitigate complications associated with this chronic condition.

Dr. Pooja Madhav, a gynecologist at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, highlights a concerning 20% rise in endometriosis cases among women aged 20-40. This data underscores the urgent need for awareness, early diagnosis, and effective management to protect women's quality of life and fertility.

Specialists recommend adopting a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, managing stress, and routine health checkups. Early medical consultation upon noticing symptoms is vital for timely intervention, as delaying can exacerbate the condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

