Trump's Orders Leave U.S. Health Services in Limbo

The executive orders issued by President Donald Trump have begun disrupting patient care across the United States. Interviews with healthcare providers and policy advocates reveal that essential federal funding is now out of reach for many, forcing some facilities to close or lay off staff.

In states like Virginia and West Virginia, primary care clinics have been shut, while community health centers in California and Virginia have received notices terminating federal grants for HIV prevention care. Many attribute these issues to Trump's directives to end diversity programs and recognize only two sexes.

While a freeze on federal funding was recently lifted, complications remain. Many healthcare centers, especially those in rural areas, are challenged by the delay in funding access, especially as many depend on them for critical services. Experts fear the situation may deteriorate without timely government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)