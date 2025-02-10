Navigating Online Sperm Donation: Opportunities and Risks

As the popularity of online sperm donation grows, so do the concerns surrounding its myriad challenges and potential risks. While this alternative offers an appealing option for many, especially those in same-sex relationships or living in remote areas, experts urge caution.

The lack of medical oversight is a significant risk factor. Online donors often bypass the stringent health screenings that are mandatory in regulated clinics, leading to potential medical issues for recipients and future children. Moreover, the anonymity often associated with online donations raises psychological and social concerns.

Legal ambiguity further complicates the matter. The informal nature of online sperm donation can create disputes over parentage, as seen in past legal cases. Prospective parents are advised to carefully weigh these risks and consult professionals before proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)