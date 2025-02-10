Biovet's Biolumpvaxin: A Breakthrough in Lumpy Skin Disease Prevention

Biovet, an integral part of Bharat Biotech, has announced receiving the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation's (CDSCO) approval to market Biolumpvaxin, a revolutionary vaccine targeting Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in dairy cattle and buffaloes.

As per the company's statement, Biolumpvaxin is the world's first and only marker vaccine for LSD. ''The launch of this DIVA (Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals) marker vaccine represents a pivotal innovation in veterinary medicine, enhancing disease surveillance and promoting eradication programs,'' commented Biovet Founder Krishna Ella.

The CDSCO's licensure underscores a crucial milestone in attaining India's self-reliance in veterinary healthcare, diminishing the nation's dependency on imported vaccines. In the past two years, LSD has claimed the lives of around 200,000 cattle and severely affected the milk production of millions more, according to the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)