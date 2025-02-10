Palghar MP Urges Additional Funds for Hospital Project

Palghar MP Hemant Savara has appealed to Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, for increased funding critical for a 200-bed hospital in Palghar.

The hospital project initially received administrative sanction for Rs 20,911.11 lakh. However, the budget has ballooned to Rs 35,739.91 lakh, attributed to revised GST rules among other factors, as per a release from Savara.

During a meeting with Jadhav in Delhi, Savara sought an extra Rs 14,828.80 lakh to cover the budget shortfall. The Union minister assured that measures to expedite funds and ensure the project's completion would be prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)