Palghar MP Urges Additional Funds for Hospital Project

Palghar MP Hemant Savara has asked the Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, for extra funding to complete a 200-bed hospital project in Palghar. Originally sanctioned at Rs 20,911.11 lakh, the budget has escalated to Rs 35,739.91 lakh due to revised GST rules and other factors. Savara requested an additional Rs 14,828.80 lakh. Jadhav assured prompt action to secure funds and expedite the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:38 IST
Palghar MP Hemant Savara has appealed to Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, for increased funding critical for a 200-bed hospital in Palghar.

The hospital project initially received administrative sanction for Rs 20,911.11 lakh. However, the budget has ballooned to Rs 35,739.91 lakh, attributed to revised GST rules among other factors, as per a release from Savara.

During a meeting with Jadhav in Delhi, Savara sought an extra Rs 14,828.80 lakh to cover the budget shortfall. The Union minister assured that measures to expedite funds and ensure the project's completion would be prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

