Deworming Campaign Causes Illness in Odisha Schools: Officials Respond

In Odisha, at least eight female students from two districts have reported illness after consuming deworming tablets in their schools on Monday, according to official sources.

The students experienced symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, and significant discomfort shortly after taking the tablets. Six of the affected girls were admitted to the Community Health Centre in Soro, Balasore district, while two others received treatment at the district hospital in Malkangiri.

Authorities, including Malkangiri district's Chief Health Officer Dr. CHM Jagannath Rao, assured that the deworming medicines typically do not cause such symptoms. It is believed that pre-existing fevers or anxiety might have contributed to the children's reactions. The tablets were part of the National Deworming Day initiative aimed at providing children aged one to 19 years with necessary medication, a project backed by the state's family welfare directorate, the National Health Mission, and UNICEF.

(With inputs from agencies.)