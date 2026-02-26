Campus Clashes: JNU Students vs. Police
Police and JNU students clashed in a heated confrontation during a protest march, resulting in injuries on both sides. The students accused the police of using excessive force, while the police claimed protesters resorted to physical assault. Detentions followed as the protest highlighted ongoing disputes over university policies.
The campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University turned into a battleground on Thursday as students clashed with police during a protest march organized by the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU). Tensions escalated as the union led a 'Long March' from the university to the Ministry of Education, addressing grievances over recent university governance issues.
Police reported that officers were assaulted by the protestors, resulting in injuries. Some officers were reportedly bitten during the scuffle while protesters allegedly threw sticks and shoes. Students were detained, including JNUSU president Aditi Mishra and former president Nitish Kumar, as they tried to move beyond the campus gates.
The protest was sparked by discontent over comments made by JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the pending implementation of certain UGC norms. Students reported injuries due to what they claimed was excessive force by police. Allegations also surfaced that a portrait of B R Ambedkar was damaged during the police actions, further fuelling tensions.
