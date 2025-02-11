China Steps In: Filling the U.S. Aid Void in Southeast Asia
With U.S. aid frozen by Trump's administration, China is stepping up to fill the funding gap in Southeast Asia. While Beijing lacks the humanitarian expertise of USAID, its increased contributions are reshaping the region's dynamics, particularly due to infrastructure investments under the Belt and Road Initiative.
China is increasingly stepping up as a financial ally in Southeast Asia as U.S. aid programs face a freeze under President Trump's administration. Notably, China's contributions are gaining ground in Cambodia, where U.S. funding cuts have left a significant void.
The Cambodian Mine Action Centre now receives substantial support from Beijing, with China pledging $4.4 million—more than double last year's U.S. contribution. China's financial backing reinforces its strategic influence in the region, despite its limited experience in delivering specialized humanitarian aid.
Analysts warn this shift may accelerate China's soft power reach and weaken democratic initiatives in Asia, as U.S. aid suspensions create gaps. The geopolitical landscape of Southeast Asia is reshaping, with China's investment focus on infrastructure under the Belt and Road Initiative leading the charge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
