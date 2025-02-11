Left Menu

Nevada's First Human Bird Flu Case Sparks Concern Amid U.S. Outbreak

Nevada has reported its first case of bird flu in a human, a dairy worker exposed to cattle. This incident is part of a broader U.S. outbreak, impacting nearly 70 individuals since April, mainly in the agricultural sector. The virus has also affected livestock production and increased egg prices.

Nevada has confirmed its first human case of bird flu in a dairy worker exposed to infected cattle, broadening the U.S. outbreak that has affected nearly 70 people, mostly farm workers, since April. The H5N1 virus has significantly impacted livestock, reducing milk output and increasing egg prices.

In other health-related developments, Novartis plans a major acquisition, agreeing to buy Anthos Therapeutics for up to $3.1 billion. This move aims to enhance its cardiovascular business by developing abelacimab, a treatment for stroke prevention and the recurrence of blood clots.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has initiated a $183.54 million nationwide health screening program to prevent early deaths. The initiative offers free screenings to all citizens on their birthdays is the largest of its kind in the country's history.

