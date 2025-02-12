Left Menu

Bird Flu Spreads to Humans and Livestock in Nevada Amid Rising Health Concerns

Nevada reports its first human case of bird flu in a dairy worker as the outbreak expands in the U.S. The H5N1 virus has heavily impacted poultry and livestock, affecting milk and egg production. Biopharma and healthcare companies face profit challenges, acquisitions, and regulatory changes amidst evolving health news.

Updated: 12-02-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:30 IST
Nevada has confirmed its inaugural human case of bird flu in a dairy worker exposed to infected cattle, according to the Central Nevada Health District. This marks an expansion in the U.S. outbreak, which has affected nearly 70 people since April, compromising both milk output and egg supply.

In business developments, Humana anticipates a dip in 2025 profits due to lower-than-expected Medicare Advantage enrollments, leading to a 7% drop in shares. Concurrently, Novartis plans to buy Anthos Therapeutics for up to $3.1 billion to enhance its cardiovascular portfolio.

Meanwhile, Germany's Merck is in advanced negotiations to acquire U.S. biotech SpringWorks, with high-stakes deals reflecting ongoing shifts in the pharmaceutical industry. Amidst these changes, CVS Health and other U.S. clinics tackle financial and regulatory pressures, reflecting broader healthcare challenges globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

