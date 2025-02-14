Omar Abdullah Champions Healthcare Reform in Jammu & Kashmir

At the JK MediCon-2025 conference, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the necessity of upgrading emergency handling capabilities and expanding government medical colleges to alleviate pressure on major hospitals.

Abdullah also emphasized the need for doctors to extend their services beyond city limits, advocating for improved healthcare infrastructure in rural areas to reduce the strain on urban facilities. This call for expansion is part of a broader strategy to ensure equitable healthcare distribution across the region.

The chief minister discussed the ethical challenges posed by the intersection of medicine and profit-driven healthcare, as well as the future role of technology such as AI and robotic surgery. He acknowledged the importance of human interaction in medical care, despite technological advancements.

