Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Champions Healthcare Reform in Jammu & Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, at JK MediCon-2025, underscored the importance of improving healthcare access in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing rural outreach and enhanced infrastructure to ease the burden on urban hospitals. He also tackled emerging medical ethics and technological advancements like AI and robotic surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:16 IST
Omar Abdullah Champions Healthcare Reform in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the JK MediCon-2025 conference, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the necessity of upgrading emergency handling capabilities and expanding government medical colleges to alleviate pressure on major hospitals.

Abdullah also emphasized the need for doctors to extend their services beyond city limits, advocating for improved healthcare infrastructure in rural areas to reduce the strain on urban facilities. This call for expansion is part of a broader strategy to ensure equitable healthcare distribution across the region.

The chief minister discussed the ethical challenges posed by the intersection of medicine and profit-driven healthcare, as well as the future role of technology such as AI and robotic surgery. He acknowledged the importance of human interaction in medical care, despite technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025