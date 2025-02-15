Ajit Pawar Urges Caution Amid GBS Fears in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has appealed to the public to avoid eating undercooked chicken following a spate of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases. Speaking in Pune, where cases have been most prevalent, Pawar addressed concerns over possible connections between the outbreak and poultry consumption but assured that culling is not necessary.

The announcement comes after a detailed investigation, which found no need to cull chickens despite some speculations tying the outbreak to poultry. Residents are advised to ensure their meals, especially chicken dishes, are thoroughly cooked to prevent health issues. GBS can be triggered by bacterial infections, often from contaminated food or water.

Pawar highlighted that with a reported case on Saturday, the state has now reached 208 suspected and confirmed GBS infections. The condition, a rare immune system disorder, leads to muscle weakness and sensory problems. Health officials emphasize controlling the spread by adopting proper cooking practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)