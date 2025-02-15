Ajit Pawar Urges Caution Amid GBS Fears in Maharashtra
Amidst rising GBS cases in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar advises residents to avoid undercooked chicken as a preventive measure. While some link GBS to chicken consumption, officials confirm no need for poultry culling. Vigilance urged in cooking practices to mitigate infection risks.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has appealed to the public to avoid eating undercooked chicken following a spate of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases. Speaking in Pune, where cases have been most prevalent, Pawar addressed concerns over possible connections between the outbreak and poultry consumption but assured that culling is not necessary.
The announcement comes after a detailed investigation, which found no need to cull chickens despite some speculations tying the outbreak to poultry. Residents are advised to ensure their meals, especially chicken dishes, are thoroughly cooked to prevent health issues. GBS can be triggered by bacterial infections, often from contaminated food or water.
Pawar highlighted that with a reported case on Saturday, the state has now reached 208 suspected and confirmed GBS infections. The condition, a rare immune system disorder, leads to muscle weakness and sensory problems. Health officials emphasize controlling the spread by adopting proper cooking practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Godhra Convict Caught After Theft Spree in Pune
Pune Police Crack Down on MPSC Exam Scam
Astrological Excellence in Pune: Discover the Best Spiritual Guides
Ranji Trophy Clash Repositions: J&K vs Kerala Set for Pune
Life convict in 2002 Godhra train carnage case, who jumped parole and absconded, arrested in Pune district in a theft case: Police.