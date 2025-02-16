Left Menu

Unveiling Long Covid: The Quest for Clarity in India

Researchers in India are reviewing studies to map the burden of long Covid, a condition with no clear diagnosis yet causing a surge in healthcare demand. Funded by the ICMR, the Indian Institute of Public Health in Gandhinagar aims to identify trends, effects, and risk factors associated with long Covid.

Updated: 16-02-2025 13:34 IST
In India, the healthcare sector faces an unresolved challenge as long Covid continues to baffle experts and cause an influx of patients in outpatient departments. The precise burden of the condition remains unclear due to inadequate documentation, a gap researchers in Gandhinagar aim to bridge with a comprehensive review.

This effort, led by the Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar (IIPHG) and funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), involves identifying and synthesizing existing studies to discern trends, effects, and risk factors of long Covid. Komal Shah, IIPHG associate professor, highlighted the chronic nature of long Covid but emphasized the lack of concrete laboratory markers for diagnosis.

The review, outlined in the journal Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences, seeks to refine understanding and support healthcare interventions. With scattered data on long Covid symptoms like fatigue and cognitive disturbances, the study aims to guide future research and long-term management strategies in India.

