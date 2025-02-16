Pope Francis' Resilience: Navigating Health Challenges in Rome

Pope Francis, aged 88, is spending a third day in a Roman hospital due to a respiratory tract infection, according to the Vatican. He remains in a stable condition as he undergoes ongoing treatment.

Despite his hospital stay, the Pope expressed gratitude for the continued prayers and support from healthcare workers, unable to lead Sunday prayer in St Peter's Square, nor the special mass for artists marking the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.

Cardinal Jose Tolentino de Mendonca led the mass in his stead, emphasizing thoughts and prayers for Pope Francis. Vatican sources indicated Francis's extended stay ensures he receives necessary care amid a busy Jubilee Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)