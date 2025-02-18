Left Menu

USAID Funding Freeze Puts Promising South African HIV Vaccine Trials on Hold

The development of a promising HIV vaccine led by South African researchers has been halted due to funding cuts from USAID, following U.S. President Donald Trump's policy changes. The vaccine program, BRILLIANT, had shown encouraging results in animal trials but now faces an uncertain future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:33 IST
South African researchers developing a promising HIV vaccine are facing significant setbacks following funding freezes from USAID, a result of policy shifts under U.S. President Donald Trump. The BRILLIANT program, entirely backed by a $45 million USAID grant, has been stopped in its tracks, leaving the future of these trials uncertain.

The HIV vaccine development team had been making encouraging progress with mRNA technology, inspired by COVID-19 vaccines. Initial trials in animals had produced an immune response, a step forward in the decades-long search for an effective HIV vaccine. However, the suspension of the program has left blood samples untouched and necessary trials on hold.

With South Africa housing over 8 million HIV-positive individuals, it remains a critical hub for research. Despite successful trials predating this program, the BRILLIANT scheme's suspension highlights the broader impact of halted U.S. foreign aid on global health initiatives, with experts expressing concern over filling the funding gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

