Global Health Crisis: Bridging the Medical Oxygen Gap

A startling Lancet commission report reveals a critical shortage in medical oxygen, affecting around two-thirds of the global population, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The report is the first to highlight the unequal distribution and alarming gaps in patient coverage.

Medical oxygen is essential for healthcare, playing a vital role in surgeries, asthma treatment, trauma care, and crucial pandemic preparedness. The shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted its significance, with many countries struggling to meet demand.

The report calls for global cooperation among governments, industry, and health agencies to improve access to medical oxygen, positioning it as a cost-effective measure to enhance global health outcomes and aid pandemic readiness in alignment with Sustainable Development Goals.

