Left Menu

Global Health Crisis: Bridging the Medical Oxygen Gap

A Lancet Commission report highlights that nearly two-thirds of the global population lacks access to medical oxygen, with severe shortages in low- and middle-income countries. It emphasizes the role of medical oxygen in treating various medical conditions and preparing for future pandemics, urging concerted efforts to improve accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:17 IST
Global Health Crisis: Bridging the Medical Oxygen Gap
  • Country:
  • India

A startling Lancet commission report reveals a critical shortage in medical oxygen, affecting around two-thirds of the global population, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The report is the first to highlight the unequal distribution and alarming gaps in patient coverage.

Medical oxygen is essential for healthcare, playing a vital role in surgeries, asthma treatment, trauma care, and crucial pandemic preparedness. The shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted its significance, with many countries struggling to meet demand.

The report calls for global cooperation among governments, industry, and health agencies to improve access to medical oxygen, positioning it as a cost-effective measure to enhance global health outcomes and aid pandemic readiness in alignment with Sustainable Development Goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025