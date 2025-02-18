Strengthening India-Qatar Ties in Healthcare
Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed potential collaborations in healthcare. Nadda highlighted India's healthcare progress under PM Modi. They explored increasing access and affordable care, with Al Thani applauding recent political successes and development vision.
- Country:
- India
Union Health Minister and BJP president J P Nadda met with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, to discuss potential collaborations in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The meeting highlighted emerging opportunities in the field.
According to a BJP statement, Nadda provided an overview of India's healthcare advancements achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He emphasized the government's initiatives aimed at ensuring healthcare access and affordability for all citizens.
Furthermore, Nadda expressed gratitude for the support extended to the Indian diaspora in Qatar. The Amir congratulated the BJP on recent electoral victories and praised Modi's developmental vision, agreeing on further collaborative potential between the two nations in healthcare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
