Left Menu

Global Health Snapshot: Breakthroughs and Battles

Recent health news highlights a range of developments from Uganda discharging Ebola patients to drugmakers seeking safer weight-loss solutions. Johnson & Johnson faces a pivotal lawsuit, while Philips anticipates weak sales due to China. WHO plans to resume polio vaccinations in Gaza amidst infrastructural challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:28 IST
Global Health Snapshot: Breakthroughs and Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Uganda, a significant health milestone has been achieved as eight patients recovering from Ebola have been discharged, though over 265 individuals remain in quarantine. The crisis began last month following the death of a nurse and highlights continuing challenges in managing communicable diseases.

In the pharmaceutical sector, a race is underway among drugmakers to develop weight-loss medications that preserve muscle mass, posing fewer risks to patient health. Companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have faced scrutiny as current treatments cause muscle loss besides fat reduction, a concern notably for older patients.

Globally, Johnson & Johnson is engaged in a crucial courtroom battle over a $10 billion settlement related to claims its baby powder causes cancer. As international markets navigate challenges, Philips projects declining sales partly due to reduced spending in China, while the WHO prepares to launch a mass polio vaccination campaign in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025