Global Humanitarian Aid Faces Crisis Amid U.S. Funding Freeze

The U.S. freeze on foreign aid, championed by President Donald Trump, has crippled operations of numerous international aid groups. Over 246 organizations report significant program cuts and layoffs, devastating crisis-hit populations. Despite some waivers, funding issues persist, affecting aid in regions like South Sudan and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

International aid organizations are facing unprecedented challenges following the U.S. administration's decision to halt major foreign assistance programs, resulting in widespread operational disruptions. In a survey of 246 humanitarian groups, two-thirds reported significant negative impacts, including downsizing and termination of essential aid projects.

The U.S., known as the largest global aid contributor, provided approximately $14 billion last year, but the current administration has put a 90-day freeze on most government-funded aid. This move aims to dismantle the United States Agency for International Development, which President Trump criticized as being run by 'radical lunatics.'

The repercussions are severe, with organizations like the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA) highlighting the dire situation as 'humanitarian architecture is being decimated.' Despite some waivers for critical aid on humanitarian grounds, funding remains inaccessible for many due to administrative barriers, echoed by officials familiar with the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

