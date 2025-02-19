Global Humanitarian Aid Faces Crisis Amid U.S. Funding Freeze

International aid organizations are facing unprecedented challenges following the U.S. administration's decision to halt major foreign assistance programs, resulting in widespread operational disruptions. In a survey of 246 humanitarian groups, two-thirds reported significant negative impacts, including downsizing and termination of essential aid projects.

The U.S., known as the largest global aid contributor, provided approximately $14 billion last year, but the current administration has put a 90-day freeze on most government-funded aid. This move aims to dismantle the United States Agency for International Development, which President Trump criticized as being run by 'radical lunatics.'

The repercussions are severe, with organizations like the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA) highlighting the dire situation as 'humanitarian architecture is being decimated.' Despite some waivers for critical aid on humanitarian grounds, funding remains inaccessible for many due to administrative barriers, echoed by officials familiar with the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)