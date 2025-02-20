Maharashtra Nurses Demand Action with Statewide Strike

Nurses from government hospitals across Maharashtra launched a significant one-day strike on Thursday, advocating for various demands such as promotions and addressing vacant positions.

While the nurse unions claimed the agitation disrupted normal operations at these healthcare centers, officials reported minimal impact.

Indumati Thorat, leader of the Maharashtra Government Nurses Association, stated that between 8,000 and 10,000 nurses participated, emphasizing the need for discussions with the government, which has ignored their demands for nearly two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)