Pfizer's Strategic Appointment: Former FDA Director Takes the Helm as Chief Medical Officer

The latest health news reveals significant developments: Pfizer appoints Patrizia Cavazzoni as chief medical officer, the U.S. delays the definition of 'healthy' on labels, issues with Wegovy and Ozempic's drug shortages lead to lawsuits, new outbreaks of listeria are under investigation, and notable funding news on polio eradication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:30 IST
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has named Patrizia Cavazzoni, a former director at the FDA, as its new chief medical officer, ensuring a seasoned leader oversees its regulatory and drug safety operations. This strategic appointment follows Cavazzoni's departure from the FDA when she was among many high-profile exits under the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, U.S. health agencies announced a delay in deciding new definitions for 'healthy' food labels, moving the deadline from February to April. The delay attributed to a regulatory freeze from the Trump era, underscores ongoing challenges in updating health regulations.

Furthermore, the FDA's removal of Wegovy and Ozempic from its shortage list has sparked legal actions from drug compounders. This decision impacts significantly on their business operations, while a multi-state listeria outbreak linked to Prairie Farms Dairy shakes prompts investigations by the FDA and CDC. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's continued support for polio eradication and recent Supreme Court rulings further shape the current health landscape.

