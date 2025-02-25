Left Menu

Bihar Government Eases Regulations for Small Medical Establishments

The Bihar government exempts medical establishments with fewer than 40 beds from mandatory registration under the state's amended Clinical Establishments Act. Establishments with more than 40 beds remain obligated to register. The move is part of several cabinet decisions aimed at improving healthcare and supporting women's rights in the state.

Updated: 25-02-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bihar government announced a significant relief for small medical establishments on Tuesday, exempting facilities with fewer than 40 beds from mandatory registration under the amended Clinical Establishments Act 2025. Despite the relaxed regulations, these establishments must comply with other local government registration protocols.

During a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the proposal received approval, highlighting the continued obligation for larger establishments to register. Additionally, a new system was introduced where provisional registration for healthcare facilities now extends to a five-year validity, compared to the previous one-year term, requiring action within 10 days of application.

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved a Social Welfare Department initiative to appoint full-time protection officers at state, district, and sub-division levels to protect women affected by domestic violence. The state has also set aside Rs 30,000 crore for 120 developmental projects in southern Bihar, reflecting ongoing efforts to support regional growth.

