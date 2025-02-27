Unprecedented Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas

A child in West Texas has tragically died from measles, marking the first recorded death in the United States from this highly contagious disease in ten years, state health officials confirmed on Wednesday. The outbreak, which originated in Texas, has now expanded to more than 130 known cases across two states.

Despite ongoing vaccination efforts, the Texas Department of Health Services noted that the child, who succumbed to the disease at a children's hospital, had not been vaccinated. "We were not prepared for such an early death in this outbreak," lamented Amy Thompson, CEO of Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock, where the child passed away during the fourth week of what has become a severe health crisis.

At least 124 infections have been documented in West Texas since February, predominantly involving unvaccinated children. The reach of this outbreak has extended into eastern New Mexico, endangering counties that border Texas. Health authorities continue to warn of additional cases if vaccination rates do not improve.

