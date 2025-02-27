Left Menu

Unprecedented Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas

A West Texas child has died from measles in the first U.S. death from the disease in a decade, amid a growing outbreak affecting over 130 individuals across Texas and New Mexico, mostly unvaccinated children. Officials stress the importance of vaccination as the disease continues to spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 03:10 IST
Unprecedented Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A child in West Texas has tragically died from measles, marking the first recorded death in the United States from this highly contagious disease in ten years, state health officials confirmed on Wednesday. The outbreak, which originated in Texas, has now expanded to more than 130 known cases across two states.

Despite ongoing vaccination efforts, the Texas Department of Health Services noted that the child, who succumbed to the disease at a children's hospital, had not been vaccinated. "We were not prepared for such an early death in this outbreak," lamented Amy Thompson, CEO of Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock, where the child passed away during the fourth week of what has become a severe health crisis.

At least 124 infections have been documented in West Texas since February, predominantly involving unvaccinated children. The reach of this outbreak has extended into eastern New Mexico, endangering counties that border Texas. Health authorities continue to warn of additional cases if vaccination rates do not improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025