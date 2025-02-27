Left Menu

Unprecedented Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas, Claiming First U.S. Death in a Decade

A measles outbreak in West Texas has resulted in over 130 cases and the first U.S. death from the disease in a decade. The majority of the cases are among unvaccinated children, with the outbreak originating in a rural Mennonite community. Efforts are underway to control its spread.

27-02-2025
West Texas recently experienced a tragic milestone as a child succumbed to measles, marking the first U.S. death from the disease in ten years. State health officials reported the outbreak now encompasses more than 130 cases in Texas and New Mexico, primarily affecting unvaccinated children.

Amy Thompson, CEO of Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock, confirmed the child's death occurred in the fourth week of the outbreak. The virus has predominantly hit children under vaccination, with authorities urging inoculation. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services, highlighted the crisis during a cabinet meeting, though initial death reports were later corrected.

The Texas Department of Health Services reported substantial hospitalizations due to the disease, and with measles' highly contagious nature, further cases are expected. Meanwhile, the Lubbock community is advocating for vaccinations amidst the state's resistance driven by anti-vaccine movements.

