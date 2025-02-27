Japan Faces Record Low Birthrate Crisis
Japan's birthrate has fallen for the ninth year, reaching a historic low of 720,988 in 2024. This demographic shift highlights the shrinking and aging population. Furthermore, with deaths at 1.62 million, over double the birthrate, concerns are rising over population decline impacts.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan is grappling with a demographic crisis as the country's birthrate has plummeted to a record low for the ninth consecutive year. In 2024, only 720,988 babies were born, according to the health ministry's latest report released Thursday.
This decline represents a 5% decrease from the previous year, compounding worries over Japan's rapidly aging population. The number of deaths reached a staggering 1.62 million, more than doubling the number of births, reflecting a significant demographic imbalance.
Experts warn that these figures signal deeper socioeconomic challenges for Japan, including labor shortages, economic stagnation, and intensified pressures on the healthcare system as the population continues to age.
(With inputs from agencies.)
