Sepsis in Newborns: A Silent Threat in India's Hospitals

A study across five district hospitals in India reveals that over a third of newborns diagnosed with sepsis, a grave infection-induced condition, may die. The study advises enhanced infection control and prudent antibiotic use to combat sepsis, especially given rising antibiotic resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:50 IST
A recent study conducted across five district hospitals in India has revealed a troubling reality: over a third of newborns diagnosed with the life-threatening condition of sepsis may not survive. The research, which analyzed data from more than 6,600 newborns, highlights the urgent need for improved infection prevention measures.

Published in The Lancet Global Health journal, the study found wide-ranging incidences of sepsis, from 0.6 to 10 percent across facilities, with a notable higher rate among newborns transferred from other hospitals. The research underscores the scarcity of data on neonatal sepsis from low- and middle-income countries like India.

Compounding the issue is the rising challenge of antibiotic resistance. Experts urge healthcare providers to enhance hygiene practices and implement effective antibiotic stewardship to prevent sepsis fatalities. With millions projected to die from antibiotic-resistant infections, swift action is needed to safeguard vulnerable newborns.

