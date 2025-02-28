AI Revolution: HCLTech Partners with Children's Minnesota for Enhanced Healthcare

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has entered into a transformative partnership with Children's Minnesota, one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States. The strategic agreement is designed to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) in optimizing operational efficiency and enhancing patient care, though financial terms have not been shared.

By employing its AI Force platform, HCLTech aims to overhaul Children's Minnesota's digital infrastructure, ensuring a scalable and reliable solution that alleviates manual tasks and enables data-driven decision-making. These advancements are set to refine healthcare delivery and elevate patient care.

Dave Lundal, the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Children's Minnesota, emphasized the importance of focusing on patient care, crediting the partnership for allowing a sharpened focus on delivering compassionate care. Executive VP Shantanu Baruah highlighted the alignment of HCLTech's AI expertise with healthcare sector needs to improve patient outcomes.

