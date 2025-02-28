Left Menu

AI Revolution: HCLTech Partners with Children's Minnesota for Enhanced Healthcare

HCLTech has formed a strategic partnership with Children's Minnesota to improve their healthcare operations using AI technology. This collaboration aims to boost operational efficiency, streamline service delivery, and enhance patient care. HCLTech plans to harness the capabilities of its AI Force platform to achieve these goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:45 IST
AI Revolution: HCLTech Partners with Children's Minnesota for Enhanced Healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has entered into a transformative partnership with Children's Minnesota, one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States. The strategic agreement is designed to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) in optimizing operational efficiency and enhancing patient care, though financial terms have not been shared.

By employing its AI Force platform, HCLTech aims to overhaul Children's Minnesota's digital infrastructure, ensuring a scalable and reliable solution that alleviates manual tasks and enables data-driven decision-making. These advancements are set to refine healthcare delivery and elevate patient care.

Dave Lundal, the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Children's Minnesota, emphasized the importance of focusing on patient care, crediting the partnership for allowing a sharpened focus on delivering compassionate care. Executive VP Shantanu Baruah highlighted the alignment of HCLTech's AI expertise with healthcare sector needs to improve patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025