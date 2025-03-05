Govt Boosts Mental Health Support for Rotorua Youth with New Funding

The New Zealand Government has announced a significant expansion of mental health and addiction support services for young people in Rotorua. Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey confirmed that funding from the Mental Health Innovation Fund will enable the Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust to assist an additional 560 young people with essential mental health and addiction services.

Recognizing the growing mental health challenges among young people, the Government is prioritizing early intervention and community-based support.

Strengthening Community Support and Training

In addition to increasing direct mental health support, the funding will also facilitate a range of courses and workshops designed to upskill community members. These programs aim to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge to better support youth struggling with mental health concerns.

“I’m pleased that this new funding for the Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust will enable them to expand their team and scale up the valuable work they do in supporting young people and helping them reach their full potential,” Minister Doocey stated.

The Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust provides free, youth-focused primary health, mental health, and social services to young people, ensuring they receive the necessary support in a safe and welcoming environment.

Part of a Larger National Effort

This initiative is part of the broader Mental Health Innovation Fund, a $10 million government-backed program supporting non-government organizations (NGOs) and community providers to scale up existing projects that improve mental health and addiction outcomes across New Zealand.

The Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust is the sixth recipient in the first round of funding, joining other organizations such as Youthline, the Sir John Kirwan Foundation, MATES in Construction, the Mental Health Foundation, and Wellington City Mission. Additional recipients are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

More Funding Opportunities on the Horizon

Minister Doocey also confirmed that the next round of funding from the Mental Health Innovation Fund is expected to open around mid-year, providing another opportunity for organizations to apply for additional financial support.

“This fund is part of the Government’s commitment to investing in grassroots initiatives that deliver mental health and addiction support through community organizations,” Minister Doocey emphasized.

By strengthening local initiatives and expanding access to mental health services, the Government aims to create a more resilient and supportive environment for young people in Rotorua and beyond.