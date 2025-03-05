Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Acts on Alarming Drug Crisis

In a rare display of unity, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly members voiced serious concerns over escalating drug addiction. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather declared an open discussion to gather effective anti-drug strategies from the House.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo acknowledged the problem's gravity and cited the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' initiative as a step forward. She pointed out that while outpatient cases are declining, inpatient figures have increased due to better access to care.

Several MLAs, including CPI(M)'s M Y Tarigami and Congress' Nizamuddin Bhat, scrutinized current measures and called for the formation of expert panels and enhanced infrastructure. The Assembly aims to intensify efforts through awareness campaigns, treatment facilities, and partnerships like Project Najaath.

