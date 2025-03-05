Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Acts on Alarming Drug Crisis

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, concerned about rising drug addiction, ordered discussions to address the crisis. Health Minister Sakina Itoo reported measures like 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' showing progress. Lawmakers demanded expert panels for better strategies. Initiatives include treatment facilities, awareness campaigns, and collaboration with J&K Bank under Project Najaath.

Updated: 05-03-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:41 IST
In a rare display of unity, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly members voiced serious concerns over escalating drug addiction. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather declared an open discussion to gather effective anti-drug strategies from the House.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo acknowledged the problem's gravity and cited the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' initiative as a step forward. She pointed out that while outpatient cases are declining, inpatient figures have increased due to better access to care.

Several MLAs, including CPI(M)'s M Y Tarigami and Congress' Nizamuddin Bhat, scrutinized current measures and called for the formation of expert panels and enhanced infrastructure. The Assembly aims to intensify efforts through awareness campaigns, treatment facilities, and partnerships like Project Najaath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

