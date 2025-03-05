Left Menu

Inbreeding in South India: Genetic Study Reveals High Risks

Research on South Indian populations reveals a 60% inbreeding rate due to endogamy. This tradition heightens genetic disorder risks and is linked to disease prevalence, such as ankylosing spondylitis in Andhra Pradesh's Reddy community, influenced by the 'HLA-B27:04' genetic variant and a strong founder effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:56 IST
Inbreeding in South India: Genetic Study Reveals High Risks
  • Country:
  • India

A recent genetic study has unveiled a concerning 60% inbreeding rate among South Indian populations due to the practice of endogamy. This culturally entrenched tradition is raising alarms as it significantly boosts the likelihood of passing on genetic disorders.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad has highlighted the link between endogamy and population-specific diseases. Such is the case in Andhra Pradesh's Reddy community, where a prevalent rate of ankylosing spondylitis is observed, attributed to the genetic variant 'HLA-B27:04' and a substantial founder effect.

Despite the large number of endogamous groups, comprehensive studies are scarce in India, stressing the need for genetic screening and medical counseling to mitigate health risks. Researchers leveraged data from the '1000 Genomes' project, analyzing blood samples from 281 individuals across various communities for this study.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025