Inbreeding in South India: Genetic Study Reveals High Risks

A recent genetic study has unveiled a concerning 60% inbreeding rate among South Indian populations due to the practice of endogamy. This culturally entrenched tradition is raising alarms as it significantly boosts the likelihood of passing on genetic disorders.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad has highlighted the link between endogamy and population-specific diseases. Such is the case in Andhra Pradesh's Reddy community, where a prevalent rate of ankylosing spondylitis is observed, attributed to the genetic variant 'HLA-B27:04' and a substantial founder effect.

Despite the large number of endogamous groups, comprehensive studies are scarce in India, stressing the need for genetic screening and medical counseling to mitigate health risks. Researchers leveraged data from the '1000 Genomes' project, analyzing blood samples from 281 individuals across various communities for this study.

