Global Health Turmoil: Crisis and Controversies

In a significant blow to pharmaceutical advancements, Johnson & Johnson announced halting late-stage studies of its depression drug, aticaprant, citing insufficient efficacy. The drug was targeted at patients with major depressive disorder experiencing anhedonia.

Amid international funding challenges, several health projects saw reversals in U.S. funding contract terminations, giving a temporary lifeline to life-saving efforts in malaria, HIV, and TB. However, uncertainty prevails as funding has yet to officially resume.

In other global health news, Canada's Public Health Agency urges citizens to get vaccinated as it experiences a rise in measles cases, while Bayer confronts potential legal challenges over Roundup, looking to bolster legal protections against product liability suits.

(With inputs from agencies.)