Left Menu

Global Health Turmoil: Crisis and Controversies

This content provides a summary of various pressing health issues and events globally, including Johnson & Johnson stopping a depression drug trial due to low effectiveness, U.S. funding reversals for health projects, China's global role, legal battles over Roundup, and other developments concerning healthcare, public health, and global health policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:30 IST
Global Health Turmoil: Crisis and Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant blow to pharmaceutical advancements, Johnson & Johnson announced halting late-stage studies of its depression drug, aticaprant, citing insufficient efficacy. The drug was targeted at patients with major depressive disorder experiencing anhedonia.

Amid international funding challenges, several health projects saw reversals in U.S. funding contract terminations, giving a temporary lifeline to life-saving efforts in malaria, HIV, and TB. However, uncertainty prevails as funding has yet to officially resume.

In other global health news, Canada's Public Health Agency urges citizens to get vaccinated as it experiences a rise in measles cases, while Bayer confronts potential legal challenges over Roundup, looking to bolster legal protections against product liability suits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025