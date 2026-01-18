Left Menu

Thrills and Triumphs at Day One of the Australian Open

The Australian Open kicked off with Alexander Bublik showcasing his skills to advance to the second round, among other highlights. Notable matches included wins by Aryna Sabalenka, Frances Tiafoe, and Maria Sakkari. The day set a new attendance record with over 73,000 fans at Melbourne Park.

The Australian Open began with an exciting first day, featuring Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik moving to the second round after defeating American Jenson Brooksby. Known for his unique playing style, Bublik continues his hot streak following a victory at the Hong Kong Open.

In other matches, Aryna Sabalenka dominated her opponent to advance, while Frances Tiafoe and Zeynep Sonmez also secured wins to proceed to the next rounds. The event broke a previous attendance record, with 73,235 fans gathering to watch the action unfold.

The day saw a mix of surprises and expected victories, from Sinner's strong return to Melbourne to the upsets of seeds like Dayana Yastremska. The tournament promises more thrilling matches as it unfolds over the next few days.

