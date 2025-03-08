Left Menu

Cholera Crisis in Sudan Amid Rising Conflict

Sudan's White Nile State faces a severe cholera outbreak, with nearly 100 deaths in two weeks. The crisis follows institutional attacks during the ongoing conflict between Sudan’s army and Rapid Support Forces, exacerbating water shortages and healthcare challenges.

Sudan's White Nile State is grappling with a severe cholera outbreak that has claimed nearly 100 lives in just two weeks, according to an international aid organization.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported 2,700 cholera cases since February 20, with 92 fatalities, including 18 children under 10. The outbreak has been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Attacks have damaged critical infrastructure, including a power plant, leading to water shortages.

The White Nile State Health Ministry is responding with vaccination campaigns and clean water access. As the war rages on, the humanitarian crisis intensifies, affecting millions across Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

