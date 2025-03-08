Left Menu

Inauguration of Namo Hospital: A Leap Forward in India's Healthcare Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namo Hospital, a cutting-edge 450-bed facility in Silvassa, highlighting India's advancements in healthcare. The event showcased Misso, India's AI-powered surgical robot, emphasizing the country's focus on indigenous innovation to enhance medical precision and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silvassa | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:15 IST
Inauguration of Namo Hospital: A Leap Forward in India's Healthcare Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 450-bed Namo Hospital in Silvassa, a significant advancement for regional healthcare. The new Rs. 460 crore facility reflects India's commitment to enhancing medical services through state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The inauguration included the launch of several public welfare projects exceeding Rs. 2,500 crore, focusing on hospitals, schools, and infrastructure improvements. A key feature was Misso, India's first AI-driven robotic system for knee replacement surgery, showcased by Meril's CEO, Vivek Shah. This innovation emphasizes India's dedication to pioneering medical technology.

PM Modi praised the strides in indigenous medical advancements and the role they play in bolstering healthcare accessibility across India. Meril Life Sciences stands as a prominent player in this sector, positioning the country as a leader in global medical device manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025