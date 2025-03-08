Inauguration of Namo Hospital: A Leap Forward in India's Healthcare Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 450-bed Namo Hospital in Silvassa, a significant advancement for regional healthcare. The new Rs. 460 crore facility reflects India's commitment to enhancing medical services through state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The inauguration included the launch of several public welfare projects exceeding Rs. 2,500 crore, focusing on hospitals, schools, and infrastructure improvements. A key feature was Misso, India's first AI-driven robotic system for knee replacement surgery, showcased by Meril's CEO, Vivek Shah. This innovation emphasizes India's dedication to pioneering medical technology.

PM Modi praised the strides in indigenous medical advancements and the role they play in bolstering healthcare accessibility across India. Meril Life Sciences stands as a prominent player in this sector, positioning the country as a leader in global medical device manufacturing.

